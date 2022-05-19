Optiminastic Media forays into the entertainment industry with 4Dots Production

Speaking on launching a specialist production house, Akshae Golekar, founder at Optiminastic Media said, “Over the last four years, Optiminastic Media has had an interesting journey dotted with many milestones across the internet marketing industry. The OTT sector in India and globally is filled with opportunities and keeping this in mind, and with the intent of becoming a significant part of this sector, we have launched 4Dots Production as a production house that will innovate, design and create shows specifically for OTT and digital platforms. There currently is a dearth of production houses that create such content and we believe that with the right partners by our side, we can bridge this gap. We have partnered with some of the industry’s most talented people and will work closely with them as we embark on this new journey.”