Optiminastic Media forays into the entertainment industry with 4Dots Production

To target millennials via engaging shows on OTT and digital platforms.
Digital marketing agency with expertise across performance, content and influencer marketing, Optiminastic Media continues to stay focused on growing its existing business’ while diversifying its core offerings with new business verticals. In a bid to leverage the growth across the digital streaming OTT sector, Optiminastic Media now announces the launch of 4Dots Production, a full-fledged OTT production house. 4Dots Production will work closely with OTT, digital and social media platforms to create interesting and intriguing Web Shows for millennials across India and the world. The launch of 4Dots Production also marks Optiminastic Media’s foray in the digital entertainment industry.
4Dots Production will bring together some of the most talented, experienced and hands-on professionals from the Entertainment space and aims to create an engaging concept-oriented project that targets the millennial consumer. In a bid to become the go-to production house for web shows and a partner of choice for new age media platforms, 4Dots Production aims to bridge the existing gaps in the current ecosystem with content that is immersive, unique, fresh and first of its kind thus creating newer opportunities and engagement techniques for brands and platform custodians.
Speaking on launching a specialist production house, Akshae Golekar, founder at Optiminastic Media said, “Over the last four years, Optiminastic Media has had an interesting journey dotted with many milestones across the internet marketing industry. The OTT sector in India and globally is filled with opportunities and keeping this in mind, and with the intent of becoming a significant part of this sector, we have launched 4Dots Production as a production house that will innovate, design and create shows specifically for OTT and digital platforms. There currently is a dearth of production houses that create such content and we believe that with the right partners by our side, we can bridge this gap. We have partnered with some of the industry’s most talented people and will work closely with them as we embark on this new journey.”
