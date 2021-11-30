Optiminastic Media launches Click2Collab – a digital influencer marketing platform

Click2Collab is built upon a seamless interface that helps influencers, brands, and agencies to connect with each other on a single platform.
Digital marketing agency, Optiminastic Media with expertise across performance, content, video production, website development and influencer marketing, announces the launch of Click2Collab, a tech-based influencer marketing platform. Click2Collab is built upon a seamless interface that helps influencers, brands, and agencies to connect with each other on a single platform. Click2Collab will help brands and agencies design, curate and customise campaigns as per their needs and requirements with the platforms network of verified influencers from across India. By introducing an end to end solution, Click2Collab aims to simply the growing business of influencer marketing in India.
Designed to cater to all three stakeholders – Brands, Influencers and Agencies, Click2Collab will ease the business of influencer marketing, improve efficiency and help all stakeholders plan better. By providing brands with a state-of-the-art tech interface, Click2Collab will help them easily identify, estimate, execute campaigns in a short span of time by doing away with pseudo-science and manual intervention. The platform provides influencers a direct opportunity to integrate with renowned brands, and raise funds from followers if needed. It also provides the creator community an e-commerce platform thus giving them the opportunity to sell merchandise directly to their followers along with an exhaustive dashboard to track their earnings. Agencies in the business of influencer marketing can also list their exclusive and non-exclusive influencer partners thus providing them with a wider platform for influencer marketing and brand deals.
Speaking on launching a first of its kind platform in India, Akshae Golekar, Co-founder at Optiminastic Media said, “Optiminastic was one of the earliest players to venture into influencer marketing in India. As influencer marketing continues to grow and evolve in India it also continues to get more complex and time-consuming. Click2Collab is a platform that is built to ease, simplify and bring efficiency to this evolving business. The platform is multifaceted wherein it allows influencers to on-board themselves and become more easily available and accessible, brands with easy discoverability of the right influencer for their campaign as well as agencies to streamline their business.”
He further added, “Click2Collab reduces the complexities associated with the influencer marketing business. We are sure that it will also help the influencer marketing and creator’s ecosystem grow to greater heights . We will continue to invest in enhancing the platform and are certain of becoming a platform of choice for influencer marketing campaigns.”
Present at the launch of Click2Collab were brand partners such as OYO, HDFC, Zymmo (A US based food app), and many more. Also present were creators such as Akash Thapa, Yogesh Sharma, Rizwann Sikander, Gufran Ansari, among others.
(We got this information in a press release).