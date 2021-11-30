Optiminastic Media launches Click2Collab – a digital influencer marketing platform

Designed to cater to all three stakeholders – Brands, Influencers and Agencies, Click2Collab will ease the business of influencer marketing, improve efficiency and help all stakeholders plan better. By providing brands with a state-of-the-art tech interface, Click2Collab will help them easily identify, estimate, execute campaigns in a short span of time by doing away with pseudo-science and manual intervention. The platform provides influencers a direct opportunity to integrate with renowned brands, and raise funds from followers if needed. It also provides the creator community an e-commerce platform thus giving them the opportunity to sell merchandise directly to their followers along with an exhaustive dashboard to track their earnings. Agencies in the business of influencer marketing can also list their exclusive and non-exclusive influencer partners thus providing them with a wider platform for influencer marketing and brand deals.