Orchids The International School partners with TOI Parenting for Parentology

Orchids The International School has partnered with Times of India Parenting to launch Parentology, a content-led initiative aimed at engaging parents through practical and experience-based parenting discussions.

The initiative is positioned as a multi-channel content property and will feature perspectives on everyday parenting challenges, drawing from educator inputs, school experiences and broader cultural conversations around raising children.

According to the organisations, the collaboration brings together Orchids’ academic and educator viewpoints with Times of India Parenting’s reach among urban parents. The content will be rolled out over time and is intended to address contemporary parenting concerns in an evolving media environment.

Sharing an insight into the initiative, Naresh Ramamurthy, national academic head at Orchid The International School, said: “Parenting isn’t easy. With changing times and a glut of information and ChatGPT becoming our go-to guide for ill-summarised parenting advice, it becomes very important for parents to get genuine, real-world insights from professionals. By joining hands with Times of India Parenting, we intend to connect with more new-age parents across the country to enable them to raise their children better. We believe that ‘Parentology’ will be able to share a grounded approach to parenting and also tell how to stay connected with in-school experiences of their children, helping them make parenting a little more relevant and a little less meme-like.”

Parentology will run through the year and feature a mix of editorial content, expert opinions and narratives linked to schooling and family life.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)