Oriflame displays solidarity with the nation with its glowing ‘FLAME’!

Oriflame, leading direct-selling Swedish beauty brand, found a simple yet unique way to show its support in India’s courageous fight against COVID-19 through #9Baje9Minutes.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to switch off their lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes on 5th April 2020, and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights, Oriflame beautifully supported the movement.
At the stroke of 9 pm, the brand posted a 9-second long video of the logo ‘Oriflame’ shining bright in solidarity with the nation. As the video progressed, the letters ‘ORI’ faded to black while the ‘FLAME’ remained lit up and glowing brightly.
In doing so, Oriflame added its flame to the nation and shared the message that with the beauty of light, hope, and certainty, the world will move past this crisis. It also urged people to maintain social distancing and do everything that they can to get through this period together.
