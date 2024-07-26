Origami Creative partners with Aniisu K. Verghese on brand solutions for global capability

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Verghese is a globally acclaimed internal communications and personal branding expert, author, and Prosci Certified Change Management Practitioner.
The Global Capability Centers (GCC) market is rapidly expanding, with projections indicating the launch of 800 new GCCs in India over the next 5-6 years. This adds to the existing 1,600 – half of the world’s GCCs. Additionally, GCCs contribute to 1% of the country’s GDP and 40% of the corporate staff work in these centers. Deloitte’s Technology Trend Report forecasts that the Indian GCC market may surpass US$100 Billion by 2030, by employing over 4.5 million people. In this competitive landscape, differentiation is crucial, particularly in employer branding and employee experience.
Origami Creative, is a boutique creative branding and marketing agency, that delivers holistic brand solutions across India, UAE and Canada for 23 years. While specialising in new brands development, strategy, repositioning, identity creation, and digital experiences, the agency liaisons with clients such as Accenture, Coastal Qatar, RSA, John Deere and Mindtree. It has excelled in bridging the gap between innovative ideas and impactful marketing. With a strong in-house technology team, the agency is dedicated to uncovering a brand's core purpose, apart from crafting compelling, idea-centric strategies.
The agency has partnered with Aniisu K. Verghese, a globally acclaimed internal communications and personal branding expert, author, and Prosci Certified Change Management Practitioner. Verghese recently obtained his Permanent Residency status in Sydney, Australia, under the Distinguished Talent Program.
Origami Creative has a longstanding relationship with Verghese, benefiting from his extensive experience and insights. It was the agency on record while Verghese was employed by Accenture, India in the marketing and communications team from 2004 to 2006. Recently, they partnered to audit and conduct a competitor analysis on employer branding and internal communications for a diversified, global brand that was striving to be the employer of choice in a competitive market.
Ravi D’Abreo, founder of Origami Creative, said, “I am pleased to be partnering with Aniisu. We have interacted in the past and I have observed his passion, commitment, growth and achievements as an internal communications thought- leader. His track record is fantastic, and it is a privilege to collaborate with him and tap into his wealth of experience. We believe in meaningful engagements and partnerships that create significant value for our clients. Our association with Dr. Verghese has already demonstrated how we can help our clients scale their reputation and brand recall.”
With over 24 years of experience, Verghese has extensive expertise in global capability and shared services environments at organisations like Tesco, Fidelity Investments, Accenture, Sapient, and Sabre. He has been recognised as the LinkedIn Top Voice for Internal Communications and Personal Branding in 2023 apart from holding a Ph.D. in HR & OB. Subsequently, he has authored several influential works, including Inclusive Internal Communications (2023), Internal Communications – Insights, Practices and Models (2012), and Get Intentional (2021). His accolades include the IABC APAC Communicator of the Year (2022) and the Public Relations Council of India’s Hall of Fame award (2015).
Verghese’s relocation to Sydney marks a new phase in his career, enabling direct engagement with global organisations that are seeking to enhance internal communications and personal branding. His thought leadership extends to industry initiatives, including serving the IABC’s Organisational Structure & Governance Model Taskforce and contributing to global publications.
Aniisu K. Verghese, Ph.D., said, "I am excited to move to Sydney and continue to offer my expertise from here. The country’s dynamic business environment and spirit of innovation align with my commitment to driving positive change in communication and branding. I am pleased to be engaging with Ravi and his team at Origami Creative, an agency whose work I have seen at close quarters and know the quality and scale of deliverables. They can make an impact on global shared services and capability centers who want to make a tangible difference with their branding within and with the business landscape.”
