Origami Creative partners with Aniisu K. Verghese on brand solutions for global capability

Aniisu K. Verghese, Ph.D., said, "I am excited to move to Sydney and continue to offer my expertise from here. The country’s dynamic business environment and spirit of innovation align with my commitment to driving positive change in communication and branding. I am pleased to be engaging with Ravi and his team at Origami Creative, an agency whose work I have seen at close quarters and know the quality and scale of deliverables. They can make an impact on global shared services and capability centers who want to make a tangible difference with their branding within and with the business landscape.”