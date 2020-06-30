Ormax - Momspresso report decodes the new age digital moms

The report gleans insights into the changing face of motherhood in an increasingly nuclearized and digital world.
Ormax Consultants and Momspresso.com jointly a report, ‘A Definitive Guide to New Age Digital Moms of India 2020’. The report gleans insights into the changing face of motherhood in an increasingly nuclearized and digital world and a modern approach to childcare. It also touches upon ongoing trends such as the rise of mompreneurs and the impact of COVID-19 on mothers.
According to the report, even while living in joint families, mums are experiencing physical and mental nuclearization of families, which has led to the evolution of their approach to parenting. Today, mums rely more than ever before on social media for parenting tips, tricks, and advice instead of family members. This bears out in the fact that a high percentage of mums turn to online websites and portals to discuss crucial aspects, read/watch reviews for kids’ clothes & accessories (47%), babycare products (42%),academics (41%), extra-curricular activities (21%) and food and nutrition (17%).
With the country under lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, moms have taken the responsibility of being the ultimate shield for their kids – building kids’ immunity (81%) & keeping a check on their nutrition intake (73%) on one hand, and keeping them engaged in some activities at home (71%) on the other.
Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder & COO, Momspresso adds, “At Momspresso, we believe that no one understands Moms the way we do, due to the volume of content that is created, consumed and engaged with, on our platform. The study reflects that in-depth understanding and is a definitive guide to the new age digital mom – not only in her ever-evolving role as a mother but also her multifaceted journey as a woman. This comprehensive report covering Bharat moms, not only in tier 1 but also tier 2 and tier 3 cities, is going to be an essential tool for all brands to leverage.”
Interestingly, the study has revealed that modern mums are relinquishing control when it comes to parenting, moving past the dated ‘my way or the highway’ approach. Instead of being in the driver’s seat, new-age mums are adopting a more balanced parenting style. They believe that they stand to learn from kids as much as they can teach them.
The steady growth of vernacular content has also been covered by the in-depth report with Hindi emerging as the language of choice for a majority of mums. 65% of the respondents stated that they prefer watching television content in Hindi while 52% of moms consume internet content in Hindi.
Commenting on the launch, Priya Lobo, CEO of Ormax Compass, said, “The title, “A Definitive Guide to New Age Digital Moms of India 2020”, is about digging deep to understand a mother from different perspectives. Ormax has been at the forefront of consumer understanding and behavior for over 35 years, and nothing gives me more pleasure than bringing the voices of mothers to the forefront. Over the years, the role of mothers and motherhood has been changing drastically, and today, more than ever, moms depend on digital platforms to raise their children. This 'over-dependence' on social media as the source of information is creating newer levels of confusion on how mothers should really raise their children - the best practices, is it good enough? The experiences of these mothers have stirred me. Having just been on this journey and concluding this report, I already look forward to the next exciting one.”
The report is a result of a knowledge collaboration between Ormax and Momspresso. At its core, the report prides itself on being the ultimate authority on ‘Digital Moms of India’ at a day and age where most decisions pertaining to motherhood and childcare are made using technology. The study is a pan India research conducted through 2100+ online surveys with 270+ hours of consumer interactions. It covered 21+ metros and non-metros, including a wide scope of mothers and children from working and non-working, nuclear, and joint families across SECs.
As a part of the launch of Momspresso-Ormax study, the brand is hosting a series of discussions, the first of which is the CMO’s Roundtable on ‘New Age Digital Moms – what brands need to know’ moderated by ParulOhri, Founding Member & Chief Editor Momspresso and Priya Lobo, CEO Ormax Compass. This session will bring together top-level CMOs who are Moms from across industries to share their perspectives on the findings of the study.
