Ormax - Momspresso report decodes the new age digital moms

Commenting on the launch, Priya Lobo, CEO of Ormax Compass, said, “The title, “A Definitive Guide to New Age Digital Moms of India 2020”, is about digging deep to understand a mother from different perspectives. Ormax has been at the forefront of consumer understanding and behavior for over 35 years, and nothing gives me more pleasure than bringing the voices of mothers to the forefront. Over the years, the role of mothers and motherhood has been changing drastically, and today, more than ever, moms depend on digital platforms to raise their children. This 'over-dependence' on social media as the source of information is creating newer levels of confusion on how mothers should really raise their children - the best practices, is it good enough? The experiences of these mothers have stirred me. Having just been on this journey and concluding this report, I already look forward to the next exciting one.”