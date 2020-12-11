Oscar Jury Ujwal Nirgudkar Joins Planet Marathi OTT as Advisor

Ujwal Nirgudkar is the first Indian to be invited by the Oscar Academy to join as a member in the technical category (Members-At-Large) in 2017. He was pivotal in bringing Oscar President Mr. John Bailey to India in 2019 and opening the avenues of global recognition for the Indian Film Industry. Being a dignified industry fellow who has dedicated his life to nurturing the heritage, technology, and art of motion pictures globally, he is an asset at the Planet Marathi team. His role with Planet Marathi would be an advisory that takes Marathi content, talent, and filmmaking art, to global heights. His able leadership is emphatic with his accolades of a number of fellowships and National-International awards for his work in preserving, restoring, and transcribing great works of art. He has taken Marathi as well as Hindi films to global heights. Planet Marathi’s vision to propel ‘Marathi’ into the world, not just as a language but as an evolved medium of entertainment, gets one step closer to realization with the able collaboration of Ujwal Nirgudkar.