OTTplay Awards returns for its second edition

The OTTplay Awards, is back with its much-anticipated second edition, presented by Danube Properties Dubai. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, the OTTplay Awards continue to honour excellence and innovation, setting the gold standard for the Indian OTT industry.
The OTTplay Awards 2023 promises to be a night to remember, featuring a star-studded lineup of guests. The purple carpet event at the iconic Taj Lands End in Mumbai is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM on October 29th, 2023, offering an unparalleled glamour quotient.
This year, the OTTplay Awards has proudly announced its telecast partnership with Colors Infinity, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the event. With this collaboration, the awards ceremony will reach an even wider audience, celebrating the brilliance of Indian OTT content across the nation.
The OTTplay Awards will recognize achievements across a remarkable 30+ categories, encompassing all genres. The event's one-of-a-kind distinction is its mission to celebrate India's diverse cultural landscape, making it the first-ever PAN-INDIA OTT Award - truly embodying the spirit of "One Nation, One OTT Award."
The prestigious awards night will witness the presence of the who's who of the OTT industry, from celebrated actors to visionary directors, talented writers, and producers who have contributed to the growth and success of India's digital entertainment landscape.
"The OTTplay Awards have always been about acknowledging and appreciating the incredible talent that the OTT platforms have brought to the forefront," said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder, OTTplay. "This year, our focus remains unwavering, as we celebrate excellence in every genre, reinforcing the idea that content knows no boundaries. We are delighted to be hosting our second edition of the awards, and we look forward to the presence of some of the most iconic names in the industry."
As the anticipation builds for the OTTplay Awards 2023, the stage is set for a remarkable evening that will shine a spotlight on the brilliance and innovation of India's ever-evolving OTT industry. With the promise of iconic guests and a record-breaking number of categories, this event marks a significant milestone in the digital entertainment landscape
(We got this information in a press release.)