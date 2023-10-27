OTTplay Awards returns for its second edition

"The OTTplay Awards have always been about acknowledging and appreciating the incredible talent that the OTT platforms have brought to the forefront," said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder, OTTplay. "This year, our focus remains unwavering, as we celebrate excellence in every genre, reinforcing the idea that content knows no boundaries. We are delighted to be hosting our second edition of the awards, and we look forward to the presence of some of the most iconic names in the industry."