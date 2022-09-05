OTTplay introduces OTTplay Awards

To recognise and reward the best content across languages on streaming platforms.
OTT Play, an OTT aggregator, personalised recommendation platform and ultimate source for the latest reviews and news on films and shows across languages has announced OTTplay Awards, India's first multi-lingual OTT awards that celebrate the most compelling films, shows, actors and filmmakers who have lit up our screens with their remarkable turns over the years. The award show leans on the philosophy of One Nation, One OTT Award and aims to acknowledge projects made in different regional Indian languages. The award show will be preceded by a Conclave which will include panel discussions on OTT and its future among other topics.
The esteemed jury members for the awards will include key figures from the film fraternity who will select on the winners. The platform is also inviting audiences to vote for 6 popular choice awards to recognise those who've captured our imagination with their outstanding contributions.
OTTplay has followed the most popular and critically acclaimed content available on streaming platforms in India from the vantage point of a commentator, researcher and reviewer. To celebrate the most compelling films, shows, actors and filmmakers in the OTT ecosystem who have managed to keep us glued to our screens throughout the year, the platform has introduced OTTplay Awards, India’s first multilingual awards, which leans on the philosophy of One Nation, One OTT Award. The winners will be determined by an esteemed jury comprised of key figures from the film industry and veteran entertainment journalists.
Commenting on the inaugural edition of the OTTplay awards Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO, OTTplay said, “We are ecstatic to announce the first-ever OTTplay Awards. We believe that these awards further strengthen our presence in the country’s OTT ecosystem, counting us as one of the entities and position us as a brand that celebrates and reward great work across the industry. Through these awards, we aim to acknowledge and highlight the work of various talented and renowned artists who are creating acclaimed films and shows. OTTplay Awards aims to facilitate content across regional Indian languages which translates in a pan India appeal for the event.”
The nominees for the Best Web Series (Popular choice) include Family Man 2 and Suzhal, among others. For OTTplay Best Actor Female (Popular choice) in a Web Series trophy, the nominees will include veterans like Raveena Tandon for Aranyak, Madhuri Dixit for The Fame Game) and Amala Paul for Kudi Yedamaithe, competing for the awards. Several talented luminaries are set to attend the inaugural OTTplay awards in 2022, including Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Johar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Konkana Sen Sharma and many more. The grand event will be hosted by popular TV show host Maniesh Paul and will take place at the JW Mariott in Juhu, Mumbai on September 10, 2022.
Commenting on the same, “Jeetender Sharma, founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech said: - “OTT Platforms have brought a paradigm shift in the world of audio and video consumption. Digital entertainment has been at the forefront in the past couple of years and we at Okinawa Autotech are excited to be part of the HT OTTPlay awards. It is a one-stop platform for brands, content creators and the OTT fraternity to come together and collaborate and deep dive into this emerging entertainment ecosystem”.
Rupali Sharma, co-founder, Okinawa Autotech “We at Okinawa Autotech are honored to be associated with a unique initiative HT OTTPlay Awards and Conference. OTT has emerged as a powerful tool to reach audiences and through this association, we look to expand our focus and give more impetus to this collaboration of creativity and sustainability with the message reaching out to a wider audience”.
The event will commence with the welcome address, followed by panel discussions, High Tea, the awards ceremony and dinner. The two panel discussions will focus on pertinent topics such as TV to OTT which will be moderated by Kavitha Awaasthi and Future of OTT in the post pandemic era which will be moderated by Monika Rawal. The senior executives from key platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Lionsgate and entertainment industry names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mona Singh and more are also expected to grace this event
