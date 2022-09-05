OTTplay introduces OTTplay Awards

The nominees for the Best Web Series (Popular choice) include Family Man 2 and Suzhal, among others. For OTTplay Best Actor Female (Popular choice) in a Web Series trophy, the nominees will include veterans like Raveena Tandon for Aranyak, Madhuri Dixit for The Fame Game) and Amala Paul for Kudi Yedamaithe, competing for the awards. Several talented luminaries are set to attend the inaugural OTTplay awards in 2022, including Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Johar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Konkana Sen Sharma and many more. The grand event will be hosted by popular TV show host Maniesh Paul and will take place at the JW Mariott in Juhu, Mumbai on September 10, 2022.

Commenting on the same, “Jeetender Sharma, founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech said: - “OTT Platforms have brought a paradigm shift in the world of audio and video consumption. Digital entertainment has been at the forefront in the past couple of years and we at Okinawa Autotech are excited to be part of the HT OTTPlay awards. It is a one-stop platform for brands, content creators and the OTT fraternity to come together and collaborate and deep dive into this emerging entertainment ecosystem”.