Outbrain and ScoopWhoop announce an exclusive partnership deal

Outbrain, the world's leading discovery and native advertising platform on the open web, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with ScoopWhoop, a prominent internet media and news company. The new partnership will provide ScoopWhoop with the opportunity to use the full Engage suite of tools including Smartfeed, a new digital experience that will transform ScoopWhoop pages into an infinite feed of discoveries - both paid and organic.
Outbrain’s innovative technology enables publishers to marry editorial curation with personalisation, drive audience growth and engagement, and increase revenue opportunities. It is designed for a range of content including promoted articles, editorial and branded videos and functions across all devices including desktop, mobile, and apps.
Through this partnership, ScoopWhoop will be able to leverage Outbrain’s platforms to grow their fan base and surface their own content in a prominent manner, as well as driving significant monetisation. As one of the most popular internet media and news company websites in India, they cover a wide range of content including news, humour, life, sports, food, travel and more that drive a 25 Million unique page views per month.
“We are very excited about this partnership with ScoopWhoop. Our aim at Outbrain is to help our partners maximise monetisation by personalising the content experience for their audiences. With our personalised feed technology, we are able to support ScoopWhoop with their goals of engaging their existing users while also finding new untapped audiences for them to grow”,said Sandeep Balani, Head of India at Outbrain. “We look forward to building a strong partnership together that will deliver a premium experience to ScoopWhoop’s audiences while opening up new opportunities for our advertisers.”
“Native is gaining an increasingly important position in the marketing place and within our own strategy. Providing quality user experiences while effectively monetising our news &entertainment content is key to our future growth and success. The decision to partner with Outbrain relied on its brand global reputation, ability to attract quality partners and flexibility indicates a team always dedicated to achieving mutual benefits, which is essential for a long-term partnership” said, Rishi Mukherjee, Co-Founder and chief operating officer at ScoopWhoop.
Anand Makhija, director business-development commented: “It is thrilling to establish our partnership with ScoopWhoop. Together we will be focused on driving strategic and sustainable growth. Outbrain is committed to creating the best native experience for the consumer, whilst also connecting leading brands to ScoopWhoop’s highly engaged set of audience. This engagement is proof of our dedication and investment to supply the best monetisation and engagement tools to the top publishers.”
