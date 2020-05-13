Outbrain responds to the United Nation’s open brief to #FlattentheCurve

Commits to engaging millions of users to help promote education and awareness globally
Outbrain, the world's leading discovery and native advertising platform on the open web, announced today it is part of the collective who have responded to the United Nation’s open brief to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Outbrain is committed to supporting this initiative by distributing approved creatives through its publisher network in the coming weeks.
“We are living in unprecedented and trying times. Our goal, as part of this collective, is to help promote education and awareness globally by using our significant reach to help these messages get critical exposure,” said Yaron Galai, CEO and Co-Founder of Outbrain. “As part of this global pandemic, we have a responsibility to the open web news organizations, to our partners, and to news consumers around the world, to do everything we can to assist.”
With the continuation of the campaign, Outbrain is on track to deliver over half a billion impressions, with users engaging with the ads and clicking through to learn more.
Dawda Jobarteh, Global Head of UN SDG Strategy Hub states, “We have been overwhelmed by the tremendous response from creators around the globe who have leaned in to help humanity in the face of this unprecedented crisis. This pandemic demands collective action and global collaboration. The creative community has delivered powerful messages that transcend borders, languages, cultures, and mediums, to help reach everyone in this fight against COVID-19. That fight begins with personal behavior change and a clear understanding of the facts, so communications couldn’t be more important. Now, the challenge is to get these inspiring works seen and heard by people all over the world, especially where the need is greatest. We are thrilled to have the support of Outbrain in helping to realize that.”
The United Nations has requested support from creatives and media owners to promote key COVID19 messaging to people around the world. To find out more, visit United Nations Global Call Out To Creatives
(We got this information from a press release.)