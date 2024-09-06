OVERDRIVE marks 26 Years with special anniversary edition release

Reflecting on OVERDRIVE’s successful journey, Kranti Sambhav, editor, OVERDRIVE said, “A pioneer in automotive journalism, OVERDRIVE has been informing and inspiring generations of enthusiasts for the last 26 years. Despite the fast-changing media landscape, our commitment to honest unbiased coverage remains unwavering. We're more than just a magazine - we're a community. The team is hopeful that this community will grow even faster with our upcoming initiatives.”