Overheard Communications' Searchlight bags 11 mandates in a week

Overheard Communications had established the Searchlight division specifically focussing on the start-ups and MSMEs which is a growing segment of the industry. A dedicated team of specialists, experienced in these domains constituted the group. The result was an instant success with on boarding of clients across sectors and geographies. Besides acquiring new accounts, Overheard Communications has also managed to help existing clients extend their mandates as there is a growing realisation about the need to be present on digital effectively. The new on boarded accounts include the likes of Tritorc, Paarkadel, ELL ESS Engineering and Patronus Energy amongst others, while some like Finplan Education, Dental Concepts, Odd Giraffe etc have extended their mandates.