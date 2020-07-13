Overheard Communications' Searchlight bags 11 mandates in a week

The accounts include organisations from both B2B and B2C verticals and across sectors like healthcare, agritech, consumer products, industrial machinery, education etc.
Searchlight, a part of Overheard Communications, an independent creative digital agency headquartered in Mumbai, has bagged the mandates of eleven new clients in a weeks’ time. These include organisations from both B2B and B2C verticals and across sectors like healthcare, agritech, consumer products,industrial machinery, education etc. With the recent Covid-19 led lockdown, businesses have hastened their decision of managing their digital initiatives by the experts.
Overheard Communications had established the Searchlight division specifically focussing on the start-ups and MSMEs which is a growing segment of the industry. A dedicated team of specialists, experienced in these domains constituted the group. The result was an instant success with on boarding of clients across sectors and geographies. Besides acquiring new accounts, Overheard Communications has also managed to help existing clients extend their mandates as there is a growing realisation about the need to be present on digital effectively. The new on boarded accounts include the likes of Tritorc, Paarkadel, ELL ESS Engineering and Patronus Energy amongst others, while some like Finplan Education, Dental Concepts, Odd Giraffe etc have extended their mandates.
“With a wealth of experience in handling the startup and MSME businesses across the globe, we were always equipped to handle the challenges that these brands face. Given the current situation of the pandemic and the after effects of the lockdown we believe our major focus would be to have these businesses think digital first. And at Searchlight Overheard, we have succeeded in doing that for a long time”, Ankita Petiwale, founder, Overheard Communication said in an agency statement.
The agency has also announced the launch of its operations in the southern city of Bengaluru. With a clientele spread in various geographies such as US, UK, Germany, Israel, UAE and Australia, besides major cities in India, Overheard Communications needed a second office to support its growing business and larger team size. The Bengaluru operations would be looking at servicing most of its clients in Bengaluru along with the ones based in Hyderabad and Chennai.
Nikhil Pohekar, Creative Consultant at Overheard Communications who is leading the Bengaluru setup, feels that although the digital arena in Bengaluru is already crowded and the competition is fierce, what Overheard Communications brings to the table is a unique approach to servicing. He commented, “ The Bengaluru expansion is in line with our vision of creating an avant garde digital presence for brands and organisations across the globe. As a city that is largely young, vibrant and pioneering in innovation, it fits perfectly with our values.
(We got this information in a press release).