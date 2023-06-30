PAD Collaborates with Sri Chaitanya & Allu Arjun to launch 'Success ki Duniya' campaign for IIT & NEET Aspirants

The "Success ki Duniya" campaign revolves around a compelling concept designed to surprise and engage the target audience. Through various mediums, such as buses and newspapers, parents and students encounter Sri Chaitanya advertisements. These seemingly ordinary advertisements take an extraordinary turn as the brand ambassador, Mr. Allu Arjun, comes to life, interacting with the parent or student and drawing them into the world of Sri Chaitanya. The campaign emphasizes the institution's extraordinary track record of empowering students and shaping their futures by delivering exceptional results for years in IIT and NEET coaching.