Padmasree Shobana introduces three new serials on Zee Keralam and Shobana

Meanwhile, Mayamayooram is a family drama with a tinge of mysticism, and narrates the tale of Ganga, a good hearted but naïve girl who harbours unconditional love for Maheshwar, a widower with a 5-year-old daughter Malu. The little girl blames her father for the death of her mother Gowri, while Maheshwar struggles to build a relationship with his only daughter. Ganga is thrust into the middle of this family, and how she tries to unite the estranged father and daughter forms the theme of the show. Ganga finds solace in the silent presence of the spirit of Gowri showering sisterly love on her as she moves ahead, mending the ties between Malu and Maheshwar. Zee Keralam will telecast the serial, which has Arun Raghavan, Gopika Padma and Vidya Mohan playing the lead roles, from December 18, Monday to Friday at 9 PM.