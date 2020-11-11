Paisabazaar.com launches new brand film - My Father's Dream

Over the last few months, the home loan market has seen a surge despite the pandemic and economic slowdown, due to the sharp fall in home loan rates and the "work from home" routine. A survey by Paisabazaar.com shows a large section of Home Loan customers believe since home is the new office and that's where the majority of the time is spent, they were encouraged to invest in a home. The work-from-home is becoming working from your OWN home culture along with a growing sentiment shift towards savings and asset creation post-pandemic.