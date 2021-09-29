Palki Sharma Upadhyay receives the TV Anchor of the Year award at the IAA Leadership awards 2021

Sudhir Chowdhary, Chief Executive Officer - Cluster 1, ZEE MEDIA: - I am extremely happy that one of our finest journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay is getting recognized for her hard work and dedication to the craft. Palki Sharma is an Integral Part of why WION has been doing exceptionally well for the past couple of Years. I hope this is a sign of more achievements in the coming years. I would like to wish her a hearty congratulations from my side