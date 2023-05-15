Palki Sharma's show Vantage energises Firstpost's YouTube channel

The number of subscribers to the channel has grown from 219k in January to 1 million subscribers in April. The YouTube channel has seen a 356.621% growth in the number of subscribers
FirstPost, has witnessed a massive 673% growth in YouTube views since the launch of Managing Editor Palki Sharma's show, 'Vantage' in late January this year. The show has been a game-changer for the platform, as it captivated global audiences with its gripping content.
The YouTube channel of FirstPost has garnered viewers from all over the world, with over 60% of its audience coming from international locations.
Despite being a new entrant in the field of video content production, the platform’s video pivot is paying off in the form of this remarkable growth. The YouTube channel of FirstPost had 11 million views in January, and following a staggering 673% growth in video views, it reached an impressive 85 million views in April. The channel has also crossed one million subscribers on YouTube, cementing the platform’s position as one of the world's top digital news platforms.
“The tremendous growth of FirstPost is proof that there is a growing audience for meaningful news content. The numbers give us the confidence to stay the course in an otherwise challenging media business environment. In the weeks ahead, we’ll introduce new offerings, as we continue to reimagine storytelling, disrupt formats and reach out to a diverse multimedia audience,” said Palki Sharma, managing editor, FirstPost.
FirstPost recently launched two additional shows on its YouTube channel. 'Flashback,' which airs on Saturdays at 8 PM, narrates the story of significant historical events in a simple and easy-to-understand manner. 'Between The Lines,' which airs on Sundays at 8 PM, goes beyond the usual headlines to provide audiences with the untold story.
Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas. Vantage was launched on 26th January this year and airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on FirstPost.com and Firstpost’s YouTube channel.
Link to the YouTube channel: