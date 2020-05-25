Pampers' #WelcomeToTheWorld campaign voices a mother’s wish of hope for her newborn

Pampers® shares a message of hope, comfort and strength during these uncertain times.
Leading diapers brand Pampers® that has the hearts of parents across the globe, today released a heart-warming film to #WelcomeToTheWorld newborns. Pampers®, a brand that seeks to lift up parents and cares for a baby’s happy and healthy development, deeply understands the shifting realities of new parenthood in the unprecedented times we all face today. Building on the insight that no matter the uncertainty that surrounds her, a mother is engulfed with hope and a deep sense of positivity when she holds her baby for the very first time, the film shares a mother’s wish for her child during this time of uncertainty. With 20 million babies expected to be born in the country this year according to a recent report by UNICEF, this film hopes to spread a ray of reassurance that babies are being born into a world that is filled with love, courage, and unity.
At a time when a new mother is experiencing emotional ups and downs the most, the film captures a mother’s strength and positive outlook for her baby during this time, when we are all in a situation which we have never faced before. The film portrays the true essence of the new world that will unfold for her new born with each step and each milestone. A world filled with stories of real heroes from different walks of life and communities united in love and gratitude. The film is a beacon, leaving viewers with a feeling of faith and courage to not only move forward but also come together for good.
Abhishek Desai, Category Leader, Baby Care, P&G Indian Subcontinent shared, “Pampers®️ has been a confidence-boosting, spirit-lifting ally for parents. The idea for this film came from a conversation with a new mother. We are living in uncertain times, and one would think that bringing a child into the world can make a new mom anxious. But, she said holding her baby for the first time filled her with hope and positivity. This is the sentiment that formed the base for this film- and it’s so true! Even though we are living through an unpredictable time, we see people coming together like never before. Pampers #WelcomeToTheWorld highlights a message we feel is important – a message of hope. We hope that this film encourages new moms to re-imagine the world as they welcome their bundle of joy – filled with hope and love.”
Speaking about the campaign, Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer - Leo Burnett, South Asia, and Managing Director – India said, “Bringing a child into the world in these uncertain times would fill a new mother with fear and anxiety. But, a candid conversation surprised me with the insight that holding a baby for the first time also fills a mom with hope and a deep sense of positivity. And if you think about it, doesn’t it make perfect sense? After all, a baby is a little bundle of hope, potential and love. If you look around with that lens, you see so much good. You see how the world has come together to fight this. You see how people have started to reach out to each other, to help each other in ways that we haven’t seen in a long time. That’s a powerful insight and so we wanted to tell the story through the lens of a new mom.”
