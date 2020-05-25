Pampers' #WelcomeToTheWorld campaign voices a mother’s wish of hope for her newborn

Speaking about the campaign, Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer - Leo Burnett, South Asia, and Managing Director – India said, “Bringing a child into the world in these uncertain times would fill a new mother with fear and anxiety. But, a candid conversation surprised me with the insight that holding a baby for the first time also fills a mom with hope and a deep sense of positivity. And if you think about it, doesn’t it make perfect sense? After all, a baby is a little bundle of hope, potential and love. If you look around with that lens, you see so much good. You see how the world has come together to fight this. You see how people have started to reach out to each other, to help each other in ways that we haven’t seen in a long time. That’s a powerful insight and so we wanted to tell the story through the lens of a new mom.”