Panasonic bets big on Connected Living Solutions

Dinesh Aggarwal, joint managing director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “With the new normal of work from home, and because of the pandemic, we are witnessing a surge in demand for smart and connected appliances. We now foresee a world in which all devices, appliances, and gadgets, will be IoT enabled, App and Voice-controlled. With Google and Amazon developing voice engines in multiple Indian languages, we are confident that the adoption of Miraie devices and appliances will get accelerated. We have already seen enormous success with our first-generation launch of Miraie appliances and devices, both in commercial and residential projects. In line with the government’s vision of self-reliant India, with the new range of our locally designed and manufactured IoT smart products viz. Fans, ROMA Smart digital Switches, and WiFi Controlled plugs & switches; we are at the forefront to provide a complete range of affordable connected living solutions for a smart home and an office.