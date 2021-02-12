Panasonic bets big on Connected Living Solutions

Unveils smart and connected range of Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Fans, Plugs & Switches under Miraie platform.
Reaffirming its commitment to enhance the everyday lives of consumers, Panasonic India, a diversified technology company today, announced the expansion of its IoT & AI enabled Connected Living platform - Miraie and launched connected Refrigerator, Washing Machine, WiFi Fan, ROMA Smart digital Switches and Smart WiFi Controller plugs and switches on the platform. The new range of Miraie appliances will be available across Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets and online platforms from next week onwards. These new models are an addition to the first generation of Miraie connected products including Connected Air Conditioners, Smart Door phones, Zigbee Plugs & Switches, which were introduced last year; making it the widest range of connected products available under one platform.
The new range of connected products have been developed after carefully understanding the distinct consumer requirements and preferences. As per syndicated research* commissioned by Panasonic, over 56% of consumers aspire to purchase an IoT enabled Refrigerator and 39% of consumers showed interest in an IoT enabled Washing Machine with comfort, convenience, and safety being the biggest drivers of demand. Also, according to a research by IFMA (Indian Fan manufacturing association), 43% of consumers desire to purchase IoT enabled smart fans for the ease of use and value added benefit of connectivity. The ongoing pandemic has led to a surge in need for tech-enabled solutions as consumers stay home longer, spurring the growth for smart and connected home appliances.
Speaking at the launch, Manish Sharma, president & CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said, “The consumer durable industry is at the cusp of a massive technological revolution due to the pandemic that has pushed the adoption of IoT enabled appliances faster. The concept of ‘home as the new hub’ is here to stay, compelling consumers to upgrade their living spaces to ensure comfort and safety. And the expansion of Miraie is a testament to our commitment to providing smart capabilities aligned to the evolved aspirations of our consumers. We are looking to democratize technology and with Miraie, we aim to bring down the total cost of ownership as the platform sends users regular notifications for servicing requirements driving optimum output and efficient performance over time.”
Sharma added, “Reflecting the true spirit of India, Miraie offerings bring us a step closer to the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are focused on expanding manufacturing, and building scale for electronics manufacturing in India guided by our innovation and spatial solutions strategy.”
Dinesh Aggarwal, joint managing director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “With the new normal of work from home, and because of the pandemic, we are witnessing a surge in demand for smart and connected appliances. We now foresee a world in which all devices, appliances, and gadgets, will be IoT enabled, App and Voice-controlled. With Google and Amazon developing voice engines in multiple Indian languages, we are confident that the adoption of Miraie devices and appliances will get accelerated. We have already seen enormous success with our first-generation launch of Miraie appliances and devices, both in commercial and residential projects. In line with the government’s vision of self-reliant India, with the new range of our locally designed and manufactured IoT smart products viz. Fans, ROMA Smart digital Switches, and WiFi Controlled plugs & switches; we are at the forefront to provide a complete range of affordable connected living solutions for a smart home and an office.
Aggarwal added, “We will continue to offer devices and appliances that will enable us to address all possible consumer requirements, aimed at energy saving, comfort and safety. We will soon extend these devices into Health, Hospitality, Retail, and Industrial segments as well.”
Addressing concerns on health and safety and elevating the comfort factor for consumers, Panasonic’s new range of IoT-enabled appliances come with a bevy of advanced features - from notification alerts of wash cycle basis weather conditions to setting customised wash programs as favourites in Washing Machine, to diagnosis mode in refrigerators to get updates of the refrigerator door, freezer door, ambient temperature and power supply to making existing switches WiFi enabled via smart WiFi controller to manage switches across all rooms; consumers can operate their appliances from anywhere with a click of a finger through the Miraie app. The Miraie platform not only extends the ease of use by managing e-warranties, and notifications about service