Panasonic celebrates Parents’ Day through its new digital campaign

Panasonic India - a diversified technology company, commemorated parents through its latest digital campaign around the Parents’ Day. The campaign aimed at driving increased brand awareness and category association for Panasonic. Users were encouraged to participate in the online contest where they had to share their stories as to why and which product they would like to gift their parents by completing the following - this Parents’ Day, I want to gift ____ to my parents because ____. The five-day contest, from 22nd July to 27th July across Panasonic’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles, received close to 4000 of entries, along with 4 million impressions and 2.7 million unique reach.