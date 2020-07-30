Panasonic celebrates Parents’ Day through its new digital campaign

An online contest was run across Panasonic’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles, seeking original stories from users.
Panasonic India - a diversified technology company, commemorated parents through its latest digital campaign around the Parents’ Day. The campaign aimed at driving increased brand awareness and category association for Panasonic. Users were encouraged to participate in the online contest where they had to share their stories as to why and which product they would like to gift their parents by completing the following - this Parents’ Day, I want to gift ____ to my parents because ____. The five-day contest, from 22nd July to 27th July across Panasonic’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles, received close to 4000 of entries, along with 4 million impressions and 2.7 million unique reach.
Sharing views on the overall campaign, Shirish Agarwal, head-marketing communication & brand, said, “We are committed to create a better life for consumers in living spaces and our products are an extension to this commitment. The Parents Day campaign was yet another initiative to connect and engage with our consumers and create awareness for our smart, connected and energy efficient appliances for their lifestyle.”
In order to participate, users had to tag three friends, like & RT the post, subscribe to the brand page and share their entry through story/comments (w.r.t. each platform). Unique story across each category will be rewarded with Panasonic’s latest appliances such as Miraie enabled 1.5ton Air Conditioner, Ag clean ECONAVI Refrigerator, built-in heater Washing Machine, 43-inch 4K TV and anti-bacterial cavity Microwave.
