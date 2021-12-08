Panasonic India’s game for good- an inspiring example of cause marketing campaign

This Children’s Day initiative involved the game for good- Panasonic Building Blocks, where players donated their gaming efforts to contribute towards the collective goal of 1 million points
When a brand is determined to work towards a cause, the campaign often involves crowdfunding or donation in kind. What if the audience can donate their gameplay to help create a better world for kids? Exploring this noble thought, Panasonic India made the most of their audience’s core interest of gaming and invited all to #PlayForABetterWorld.
This Children’s Day initiative involved the game for good- Panasonic Building Blocks, where players donated their gaming efforts to contribute towards the collective goal of 1 million points. Once this goal was achieved, Panasonic India donated its complete range of appliances to the kids of India’s three excellent child-welfare NGOs- Salaam Baalak Trust, Khushii Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages India.
The brand has always believed in creating tech for good, and hence integrated gaming in their cause marketing campaign to build better lives for underprivileged kids. Everyone unleashed their fun selves to build stacks of blocks, and eventually more comfortable conditions for these kids. With its philosophy of ‘A Better Life, A Better World’, Panasonic India has set an incredible example for all on how to evoke empathy and excitement at the same time.
Panasonic India strongly believes that every child deserves care, and hence attempted to offer the much-needed comfort via its various appliances. As the pandemic has posed the issue of inequal access of resources even more gravely, it has become imperative for brands to think of creative ways to contribute towards a better world. We hope to see more such game-changing campaigns as step into the new year.