Parachute Advansed launches #ChampiBeats exclusively on TikTok, receives 10bn views in just 6 days

In collaboration with renowned TV celebrities and influencers, the brand ran the campaign on TikTok, garnering a whopping 10 billion views in the first 6 days alone.
Marico Limited’s marquee hair-nourishment brand, Parachute Advansed, has launched #ChampiBeats, a unique campaign, to encourage consumers to use the lockdown time to bond with their loved ones over a ‘musical’ champi. Roping in renowned TV celebrities and influencers, the brand ran the campaign on TikTok, garnering a whopping 10 billion views in the first 6 days alone.
The champi is a timeless Indian practice of giving a head massage with oil. Beyond being a hair nourishment ritual and a stress buster, the champi also reinforces the close bond between loved ones. However, in this era of increasingly hectic lives, people barely get to spend time with each other. Now, with the lockdown, on one hand people are getting to spend unlimited time at home, with their families but on the other hand, they are also having to deal with the stress of the endless stream of negative news. So, Parachute Advansed decided to bring the champi back into the lives of consumers, at a time when it was needed most.
The brand hosted the #ChampiBeats challenge on TikTok, encouraging consumers to give a champi to their loved ones. Prominent TV celebrities such as Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan and Deepika Singh, as well as key TikTok influencers took up the challenge and created champi videos with their family members, and then encouraged their fans to do the same.
Speaking about this campaign, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Parachute Advansed is a brand that stands for care and nurturance, and shares an extremely strong connect with its consumers. During the on-going lockdown , we felt that the brand can help people make the most of their togetherness, while also helping them deal with the stress of the situation.. We launched Parachute Advansed #ChampiBeats on TikTok to turn the ‘champi’ from a mere oiling ritual to a fun and memorable shared experience with loved ones. In collaboration with celebrated stars, we wish to connect with our consumers in a unique and playful way, while staying true to the core value of the brand which is providing superior nourishment.”
Conceptualized by VMLY&R, #ChampiBeats uses the sound element of TikTok, to help users give a musical champi. Set to a delightful and playful beat created especially for the campaign, the challenge encourages people to get creative with their massage techniques, and change their champi tempo every 5 seconds with the beat, creating memorable shareable moments for families, friends and fans.
Venkatagiri Rao, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R India & South East Asia, said, “When you have a unique platform like TikTok, you want to stay true to its nature, rather than treat it as a surrogate platform for airing a commercial message. And #ChampiBeats succeeds in co-opting the language of TikTok seamlessly. It is a digital solution that takes an ancient ritual like the champi and completely reinvents it for the TikTok generation. Creating memorable ‘connected experiences’ and connected brands is what we do at VMLY&R, and this is a very good example of that approach.”
(We got this information from a press release)