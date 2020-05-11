Parachute Advansed launches #ChampiBeats exclusively on TikTok, receives 10bn views in just 6 days

The brand hosted the #ChampiBeats challenge on TikTok, encouraging consumers to give a champi to their loved ones. Prominent TV celebrities such as Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan and Deepika Singh, as well as key TikTok influencers took up the challenge and created champi videos with their family members, and then encouraged their fans to do the same.

Speaking about this campaign, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Parachute Advansed is a brand that stands for care and nurturance, and shares an extremely strong connect with its consumers. During the on-going lockdown , we felt that the brand can help people make the most of their togetherness, while also helping them deal with the stress of the situation.. We launched Parachute Advansed #ChampiBeats on TikTok to turn the ‘champi’ from a mere oiling ritual to a fun and memorable shared experience with loved ones. In collaboration with celebrated stars, we wish to connect with our consumers in a unique and playful way, while staying true to the core value of the brand which is providing superior nourishment.”