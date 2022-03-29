Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022 gratifies 22 Influencers in India with ‘Elle Hall of Fame’ Award & Brand Partnerships

Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd said, "Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards has clearly crafted a journey of its own since the last few months of the announcement. Whether the initial entries, the jury shortlist, or the public voting; at each stage, we have received a great response from the beauty influencer community in India helping us reinstate the faith in the veracity, usefulness and mere establishment of such awards that can help youngsters of today create a journey of their own in their loved industry. We are inspired and are happy to receive this affection in the first year, and thus give a platform to all 22 winners of beauty and lifestyle influencers.”