Parineeti Chopra is the new brand ambassador for Dabur Pudin Hara

Commenting on her association with the brand, Parineeti Chopra said: “I am very happy to collaborate with Dabur Pudin Hara. I always believe in natural ways of taking care of oneself and the new campaign of Dabur Pudin hara is exactly that, hence I would want to communicate to the consumers that they can take care of their stomach with 100% natural and safe Pudin Hara , which also has a strong heritage and is the most trusted brand of Dabur.”