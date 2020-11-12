Parle celebrates togetherness and hope with #DiwaliAurParle campaign

The digital film series launched for #DiwaliAurParle campaign showcases four short stories of key events that make the Diwali preparations special. The films showcase interactions between family members in each film as they gear up for Diwali. It is captured in a fashion that it seems as if the conversations between the families are happening in the same room face-to-face. In the fifth film however, it is revealed that all the above interactions were actually happening on a video call throughout the day as the family members got ready for the celebration. The end shows the entire family, together on a group video call celebrating together along with the Parle Occasions gift range — demonstrating how gifting Occasions can be the thing that bridges the distance between you and your loved ones, near or far.