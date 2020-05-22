Parle weaves threads of empathy, prayer and charity with its new digital film

Parle Products’ to shed light on their new playbook for marketing in pandemic with increased digital amplification.
In an effort to celebrate solidarity and hope, Parle Products, India’s leading biscuits, confectionery & snacks & bakery manufacturer, has kicked off #EkBadiDua Ramzan campaign digitally during the holiest month in Islam to engage with Muslim audiences. The campaign aims to meaningfully build long-lasting consumer connections and drive growth.
Ramzan is a sacred month marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, an emphasis on charity, sharing meals with loved ones and preparing for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month. It is also the time of increased consumerism and elevated attention to shopping. However, Ramadan 2020 is faced with a pandemic that has disrupted movement, supply chains and businesses around the world. The pandemic has revealed the capacity and shortcomings of every nation. While daily wagers are struggling to make ends meet, we are seeing unemployment, salary cuts, enforcement of unpaid leave and significantly increased work hours of frontline workers that has made people more aware, empathetic towards others and conscious about safety.
The campaign #EkBadiDua urges people to participate and highlight their efforts of goodwill to spread joy and positivity during these challenging times. The digital film showcases a father explaining to his son that no dua (wish) is small and this is a difficult time for everyone around us. The father wants to imprint his values of compassion, gratitude, empathy, and charity in his son.
Commenting on the campaign, Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products, said, “The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time when people reflect on what truly matters: health, family, wellbeing and human relationships. Today, we pray for the sick, the frightened, those who have died, and those who grieve. Through this digital film, we would also like everyone to lend a helping hand for those in need. At Parle, it has always been important for us to connect with our consumers, maintain open lines of communication and keep them informed at this challenging time.”
The film will be released on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and O.T.T Platforms.
