Parle weaves threads of empathy, prayer and charity with its new digital film

Ramzan is a sacred month marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, an emphasis on charity, sharing meals with loved ones and preparing for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month. It is also the time of increased consumerism and elevated attention to shopping. However, Ramadan 2020 is faced with a pandemic that has disrupted movement, supply chains and businesses around the world. The pandemic has revealed the capacity and shortcomings of every nation. While daily wagers are struggling to make ends meet, we are seeing unemployment, salary cuts, enforcement of unpaid leave and significantly increased work hours of frontline workers that has made people more aware, empathetic towards others and conscious about safety.