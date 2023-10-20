Partha Sinha in the Effie HongKong Grand Jury

The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As) is the organiser and presenter of the Effie Awards in Hong Kong.
Partha Sinha, president of the Times of India group, was the only international face in the recently concluded grand jury meeting of Effie HK. The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As) is the organiser and presenter of the Effie Awards in Hong Kong and has been doing so since 2004.
Other than Partha following four marketing experts were members of the grand jury.
1. Andreas Moellmann (independent brand and marketing consultant)
2. Eva Ng (global director of brand strategy, Schneider Electric)
3. Jason Spencer (managing director, Kantar Insights Hong Kong)
and
4. Lambert Chan (adjunct professor, City University of Hong Kong)
DDB Group Hong Kong’s ‘Unbroken’, for Hagar International, won the Grand Effie. Talking of the experience, Partha said “ It’s very interesting for an Effie to get an international jury member for the grand Effie. Grand Effie judging is the only place where some meaningful discussion takes place about the work from that market and about the award winning cases.
HK could be a small market, but there are some great thought provoking pieces of work from that market. The Grand Effie winning case worked on cultural authority and hence got some disproportionate traction in the marketplace. For me, personally, it was an enriching experience”