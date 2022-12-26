Partha Sinha wins the Distinguished Alumnus Award at IIT Kharagpur

The award was given out during the 68th convocation of IIT at Kharagpur.
Partha Sinha, President at the Times of India group and the President of the Ad Club has been conferred the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur. The award was given out during the 68th convocation of IIT at Kharagpur.
The award is conferred to individuals who have made a significant professional contribution which is recognized widely. The selection criteria include
• Contributions to his/her profession
• Awards and Honours Received
• Association with the Institute
• Contribution to the growth and development of the country
The previous awardees include some marquee names like Sundar Pichai, Arvind Kejriwal etc.
The concluding part of his citation reads “In recognition of his significant contribution as a brand strategist and exemplary works in media and communication, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has decided to honour him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award on the occasion of the 68th convocation of the institute.”
Reacting to the award, Sinha said, “There’s nothing more gratifying than being recognised by your own alma mater. IIT Kharagpur has shaped me as an individual. I will forever be indebted to my professors and my friends from IIT Kharagpur for their contributions in my life and career.”
Partha Sinha has a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
(We got this information from the press release)