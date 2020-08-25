PAYBACK India strengthens travel portfolio in partnership Thomas Cook India

He added, “Thomas Cook India will also leverage PAYBACK India’s 100 million+ member base to further its strategy of customer acquisition and engagement for our Holidays business, as also towards cross-selling of our extensive portfolio including foreign exchange, visas and travel related services.”

Along with making travel a rewarding experience for its customers by offering PAYBACK points on every holiday booking, Thomas Cook India, will also enable its customers to earn points across PAYBACK’s wide range of in-store & online partners and redeem those points on booking their next holiday. Moreover, these points can also be redeemed for products or instant vouchers from leading brands on PAYBACK’s Voucher and Catalogue platform.

The partnership will go a long way in enhancing the travel offering for PAYBACK members. Moreover, with the holiday and festive season approaching, this will enable members to enjoy great deals on travel, earn points on their holiday bookings and redeem them for exciting rewards.