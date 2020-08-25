PAYBACK India strengthens travel portfolio in partnership Thomas Cook India

The partnership highlights the critical importance given to customer loyalty by Thomas Cook India.
PAYBACK India, the country’s largest multi-brand loyalty program, has further strengthened its presence in the travel industry with its partnership with Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company. This partnership aims to offer PAYBACK members an opportunity to enjoy rewards across all their domestic and international holidays booked with Thomas Cook India.
The partnership will give Thomas Cook India access to PAYBACK’s 100 million+ member base as well as enablethe members to earn and redeem points for all their holidays at Thomas Cook India. As an exclusive benefit, both existing PAYBACK members and Thomas Cook India’s customers who enroll into PAYBACK membership will be entitled to earn 8 PAYBACK points for every Rs. 100 spent on booking –holiday packages with Thomas Cook India.
Commenting on the association, Rijish Raghavan, chief operating officer, PAYBACK India, said,“We are delighted to have a trusted travel brand like Thomas Cook India as our partner and with this, PAYBACK India further deepens its footprint in the travel industry. PAYBACK loyalty has always been about customer engagement, experience & rewards and in the post-Covid world, the essence of customer loyalty has only strengthened. Travel has been an important category for PAYBACK members and hence a relevant business vertical for us. This partnership will help further our objective of providing members another major avenue to accelerate accumulation of PAYBACK Points and give a seamless rewarding travel experience.”
Abraham Alapatt, president & group head - marketing, service quality, Value Added Services & Innovation - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “In line with our Customer First strategy at Thomas Cook India, we aim at creating exceptional value and delivering consistent customer delight. And so, in a market cluttered with standalone loyalty offers, we are delighted to announce our partnership with PAYBACK India, the country’s largest multi-brand loyalty program - to benefit our customers by earning on every holiday booking and saving on the next; also empowering PAYBACK’s members with the advantage of redeeming their points across our range of attractive Thomas Cook India and International holidays!”
He added, “Thomas Cook India will also leverage PAYBACK India’s 100 million+ member base to further its strategy of customer acquisition and engagement for our Holidays business, as also towards cross-selling of our extensive portfolio including foreign exchange, visas and travel related services.”
Along with making travel a rewarding experience for its customers by offering PAYBACK points on every holiday booking, Thomas Cook India, will also enable its customers to earn points across PAYBACK’s wide range of in-store & online partners and redeem those points on booking their next holiday. Moreover, these points can also be redeemed for products or instant vouchers from leading brands on PAYBACK’s Voucher and Catalogue platform.
The partnership will go a long way in enhancing the travel offering for PAYBACK members. Moreover, with the holiday and festive season approaching, this will enable members to enjoy great deals on travel, earn points on their holiday bookings and redeem them for exciting rewards.
(We got this information in a press release).