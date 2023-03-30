Paytm Ads hosts Delhi chapter of its ﬂagship event – Amplify 2023

The event saw participation from brands like Patanjali Ayurved, Tata Consumer Product, Airtel, 1mg, Clovia, Adda52, and Noise.
Paytm Ads, India’s leading advertising platform, hosted the Delhi chapter of its ﬂagship event – Amplify 2023. The event saw participation from industry leaders representing top brands across BFSI, F&B, CPG, Fashion, E-commerce, Auto and more. They discussed how they could leverage deterministic consumer insights and trends shaping retail purchase behaviour in India. Paytm Ads oﬀers ﬂexible & cost-eﬀective advertising solutions for brands to identify their target audience and expand their base to look-alike segments best suited for their campaigns.
Praveen Sharma, COO of Commerce Services, Paytm said, “We are delighted to host the Delhi edition of Amplify 2023 — our ﬂagship event. It brings the industry leaders together and helps understand whom to target and how to enhance the customer experience with relevant communication. We are committed to enabling the growth of our partner brands and merchants by leveraging our audience insights and innovative advertising solutions.”
The event saw participation from co-founders, CEOs, COOs, VPs, Head of Media and Digital Marketing; and Head of Product & Business of brands like Patanjali Ayurved, Tata Consumer Product, Airtel, 1mg, OMG, Clovia, Adda52, Just Herbs, and Noise to name a few. They shared insights on catching the attention of consumers everywhere. The event allowed attendees to explore the evolving trends to target audiences relevant to their business and how those trends can fuel growth for their brands in 2023.
In addition, there were panel discussions on ‘The Role of Deterministic Data in Marketing Campaigns and How Digital Coupons Help Online Businesses to Scale?’ Hosted by Sameer Kapoor, SVP-Business Head, Paytm Ads, with Panelists that included Anita Nayyar, COO - Media, Branding & Communications, Patanjali Ayurved; Taranjeet Kaur, Head of Media & Digital Marketing, Tata Consumer Product; Archana Aggarwal, VP - Media, Airtel; Bharat Khatri, CDO, APAC, OMG; Prateek Verma, Head of Product & Business, Tata 1mg;
Shivanandan Pare, CEO, Adda52; Arush Chopra, CEO & Co-founder, Just Herbs; Soumya Kant, Co-Founder, Clovia; and Utsav Malhotra, Chief Operating Oﬃcer, Noise. These sessions gave attendees valuable insights on leveraging insights to drive eﬀective campaigns across the Paytm ecosystem. The conversation zoomed into how programmatic campaigns through demand-side platforms (DSP) can be powered using audience insights from Paytm.Neehar Venugopal, SVP, Consumer Product and Engineering, Paytm, delivered the keynote address. “We are in an era of digitizing core human experiences. It is essential for brands to understand how to give lasting digital experiences to their consumers. “Faiz Rehman, AVP - Ad Sales, Paytm Ads, touched upon the platforms’ capabilities and success stories, while Ashwin Srinivasan, VP - Product, Paytm Ads, talked about the up-and-coming product features.With insightful conversations about leveraging deterministic data and driving conversions using digital coupons, Paytm Ads Flagship Event – Amplify 2023 successfully provided marketers with actionable advice on leveraging these tools for their brand's success in the future.
(We got this information in a press release).