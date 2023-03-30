Paytm Ads hosts Delhi chapter of its ﬂagship event – Amplify 2023

Shivanandan Pare, CEO, Adda52; Arush Chopra, CEO & Co-founder, Just Herbs; Soumya Kant, Co-Founder, Clovia; and Utsav Malhotra, Chief Operating Oﬃcer, Noise. These sessions gave attendees valuable insights on leveraging insights to drive eﬀective campaigns across the Paytm ecosystem. The conversation zoomed into how programmatic campaigns through demand-side platforms (DSP) can be powered using audience insights from Paytm.Neehar Venugopal, SVP, Consumer Product and Engineering, Paytm, delivered the keynote address. “We are in an era of digitizing core human experiences. It is essential for brands to understand how to give lasting digital experiences to their consumers. “Faiz Rehman, AVP - Ad Sales, Paytm Ads, touched upon the platforms’ capabilities and success stories, while Ashwin Srinivasan, VP - Product, Paytm Ads, talked about the up-and-coming product features.With insightful conversations about leveraging deterministic data and driving conversions using digital coupons, Paytm Ads Flagship Event – Amplify 2023 successfully provided marketers with actionable advice on leveraging these tools for their brand's success in the future.