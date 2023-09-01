Paytm Ads launches “India's Festive Wallet Outlook 2023”

Praveen Sharma, SVP, Paytm said, “With almost 75% of consumers opting for mobile payments during festive shopping, it enables marketers to convey messages that deeply connect on an individual level. Paytm has emerged as a dynamic brand discovery platform with its large user base, playing a pivotal role in connecting users with brands and products during this celebratory period. With its advanced targeting and innovative ad formats, Paytm Ads has successfully created meaningful customer interactions along the path to purchase.”