Paytm App enables stores & individuals to sell Vodafone Idea recharges to earn additional income

India’s leading financial services platform Paytm now empowers mobile recharge shops, grocery stores, milk booth operators, pharmacists as well as individuals to sell Vodafone Idea prepaid mobile recharges from their outlets. This move would help millions of mobile phone users including migrant workers, who are finding it difficult at the moment to recharge their phones due to the ongoing lockdown to combat COVID-19.
Paytm now exclusively powers prepaid mobile phone top-ups for telecom major Vodafone Idea for its 'Recharge Saathi' program. This initiative gives an additional source of income to individuals and small businessmen during the lockdown. A person just needs to download the Paytm App and start making recharges for Vodafone Idea numbers. The company said that an individual does not need to give any additional details such as Aadhaar card number or pan card number to start selling Vodafone Idea recharges. A user gets auto-enrolled into the 'Recharge Saathi' program as soon as they top-up a Vodafone Idea number. After the first five recharges a user gets an assured cashback of Rs 40, and post that four percent cashback on all recharges above Rs 100.
Abhay Sharma, Sr. Vice President - Paytm said, "Due to the ongoing lockdown, a large number of people who buy prepaid mobile recharges from shops have not been able to top up their phones. Many Indians, who stay away from homes to earn a livelihood have also not been able to get in touch with their families due to this reason. Our efforts are to empower shopkeepers and individuals to sell Vodafone Idea recharges and earn additional monthly earnings while also aiding millions of migrant workers to stay connected to their families."
Paytm is the top destination for mobile phone recharges in the country. Over the last few weeks, the company in an effort to effectively fight COVID-19 has taken several measures to ensure that citizens can make all possible from the safe confines of their homes. It has revamped its app and prioritized essential payments so that all possible utility bills, mobile phone, and DTH recharge can be done digitally, to help citizens follow social distancing norms and lockdown guidelines. This has helped Paytm to further witness a 42 percent increase in mobile phone recharges across the country.
The company added that individuals and small businesses would be able to earn an additional Rs 5,000 every month under the 'Recharge Saathi' program.
(We got this information in a press release.)