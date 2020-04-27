Paytm App enables stores & individuals to sell Vodafone Idea recharges to earn additional income

Paytm now exclusively powers prepaid mobile phone top-ups for telecom major Vodafone Idea for its 'Recharge Saathi' program. This initiative gives an additional source of income to individuals and small businessmen during the lockdown. A person just needs to download the Paytm App and start making recharges for Vodafone Idea numbers. The company said that an individual does not need to give any additional details such as Aadhaar card number or pan card number to start selling Vodafone Idea recharges. A user gets auto-enrolled into the 'Recharge Saathi' program as soon as they top-up a Vodafone Idea number. After the first five recharges a user gets an assured cashback of Rs 40, and post that four percent cashback on all recharges above Rs 100.