Paytm contributes 4 lakh masks & 10 lakh hygiene products

India's leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm today announced that it is contributing masks and hygiene products for frontline workers fighting COVID-19 across the country. Paytm is in the process of sending out 4 lakh masks and 10 lakh hygiene products to the offices of the Government of India, Army, CRPF, Police, Hospitals, Municipal bodies, and District Magistrates. These authorities would distribute them to the personnel working in the frontline to help control the outspread.
At this juncture, it is extremely important that frontline workers who are constantly in harm's way protect themselves from the deadly virus. The company hopes that its contribution of masks and hygiene products including soaps, hand-washes, sanitizers, and rubs would help all volunteers and workers stay safe during these tough times.
Madhur Deora, President - Paytm said, “We are immensely grateful for the dedication and courage of all the healthcare professionals, police personnel, municipal workers, and many others, fighting on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19. We are honoured that we are able to make these contributions to the cause of freeing our country from this pandemic. We look forward to taking part in every initiative possible to help our fellow citizens.”
Paytm which has been fighting COVID-19 along with fellow citizens is aiming to contribute Rs. 500 Crores to PM CARES Fund and has already collected over Rs. 100 crores within the last 10 days. It has been also been seeking donations for meals for 'Feed My City' initiative for daily wage earners and is working on this initiative in association with KVN Foundation.
