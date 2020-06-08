Paytm expands 'Postpaid' services to Kiranas & other internet apps

India’s leading financial services firm Paytm has today announced a significant expansion of 'Paytm Postpaid' to a large set of payment use-cases. This service can now be availed to buy groceries, milk, and other home essentials from neighbourhood Kirana stores and also at popular retail destinations such as Reliance Fresh, Haldiram, Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop among others. Additionally, it has also been extended to various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps such as Domino's, Tata Sky, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer's among others. This service comes as a great relief to Paytm users during the ongoing lockdown, as the increased credit limit & a large set of use-cases will eliminate the need to withdraw cash for meeting monthly household expenses.