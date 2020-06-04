Paytm First Games brings back fantasy cricket

This comes as incredible news for gaming enthusiasts who missed the fun of live cricket and dream gaming for just about 3 months as sports competitions over the world were dropped due to COVID-19.
India’s leading gaming destination Paytm First Games has brought back the excitement of cricket for fans of fantasy sports with the two latest cricket tournaments – Finland T20 Premier League and Vanuatu T10 League. This comes as great news for gaming enthusiasts who missed the fun of live cricket & fantasy gaming for almost 3 months as sports tournaments across the world were canceled due to COVID-19. Registers users on the app can now create their team to participate and win exciting prizes.
Paytm First Games is India’s go-to gaming and stay-at-home entertainment option for more than 60 million registered users across the country. Fantasy cricket is one of the most popular games on the platform, and therefore the company brought it back as soon as the live cricket started after the shutdown.
Sudhanshu Gupta, COO – Paytm First Games said, “Return of the live-action is great news for billions of die-hard cricket fans across the world. Our users have been waiting for it and we are happy to present them a new season of fantasy cricket. We are expecting 5 million gamers to start playing on our platform in the next 2 months. We will continue to add future tournaments to keep them engaged.”
Paytm First Games cater to all types of gamers with an exhaustive array of games for amateurs as well as esports for gaming pros. Recently, it concluded its e-sports challenge ‘Clash Royale’ that saw over 11,000 registrations for the tournament, making it the country’s biggest e-sporting tournament ever. On demand from fans, the platform has now launched Clash Royale Championship, which is a year-long event consisting of four tournaments.
(We got this information from a press release.)