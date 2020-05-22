Paytm First Games brings Clash Royale Championship to India, offers a prize pool of Rs. 10 lakhs

The previously organized Paytm First Games Clash Royale tournament was the biggest one in India in terms of participation and prize money. The company had originally planned to host the tournament with only 512 players but owing to the overwhelming response, it extended the registrations and eventually received over 11,000 participation requests. The finals were live-streamed on Paytm First Games Esports Youtube channel and were watched by over 70,000 users. The total viewing time of the finals by all the viewers equaled more than 1800 hours of viewing time.