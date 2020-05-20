Paytm First Games eyes international expansion, partners with Daraz for South Asia

Launched in 2012, Daraz is South Asia’s premier online shopping marketplace with 5 million consumers across the region. This partnership will help Paytm First Games get access to one of the fastest-growing gaming regions in Asia. Named as ‘Daraz First Games’, the app will offer gaming content across different genres like casual and arena games that can be played in multiple formats. Soon, some fantasy games will also be included on the platform based on Bangladeshi gamers’ top preferences. Daraz will also launch a redemption center, where customers can avail of a variety of services with the points earned by playing games.