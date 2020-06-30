Paytm First Games supports freelance influencers

The company has disbursed over Rs 50 lakh to the freelance influencers within the first month of the launch of the program.
Mobile gaming platform, Paytm First Games has announced that it has supported over 10,000 freelance influencers during the pandemic through its DIY influencer marketing program. Launched in April this year, the program aims to strengthen the connection between the gaming platform and its players. The company has disbursed over Rs 50 lakh to the freelance influencers within the first month of the launch of the program.
Under this program, the freelancers can make videos on any topic of their choice related to Paytm First Games. Once selected, the video-creators will get a personalized referral link that can be promoted on their social network. Once published on social media, they can start earning cash in their Paytm wallet. The earnings are calculated based on the number of installs driven by an individual’s referral link or code. They can also earn an additional Rs. 1000/- for every video that receives 10,000 or more views on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook. The details of the process and money that can be earned are mentioned on the company's website.
Sudhanshu Gupta, COO of Paytm First Games said, “Many gaming-enthusiasts were reaching out to us with their videos on Paytm First Games and we found some of these videos to be really cool. We thought to incentivize them by creating a formal program through which they can be rewarded for their creativity. Also, we wanted to connect with more people and grow our user base. I am excited to share that over 1 lakh new users have installed our app through these referral links.”
Paytm First Games is India’s go-to gaming and stay-at-home entertainment option for more than 60 million registered users across the country. The platform caters to all types of gamers with an exhaustive array of games for amateurs as well as esports for gaming pros. Recently, it concluded its e-sports challenge ‘Clash Royale’ that saw over 11,000 registrations for the tournament, making it the country’s biggest e-sporting tournament ever. On-demand from fans, the platform has now launched Clash Royale Championship, which is a year-long event consisting of four tournaments.
