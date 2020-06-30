Paytm First Games supports freelance influencers

Under this program, the freelancers can make videos on any topic of their choice related to Paytm First Games. Once selected, the video-creators will get a personalized referral link that can be promoted on their social network. Once published on social media, they can start earning cash in their Paytm wallet. The earnings are calculated based on the number of installs driven by an individual’s referral link or code. They can also earn an additional Rs. 1000/- for every video that receives 10,000 or more views on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook. The details of the process and money that can be earned are mentioned on the company's website.