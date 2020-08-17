Paytm Independence Day ad film ‘Azaadi Ki Goonj’ strikes a chord with millions of Indians

Jaskaran Kapany, Head Marketing, Paytm said, "At Paytm, we firmly believe that technology should help the masses achieve their goals & make their everyday life simpler. With our special Independence day film, we have tried to capture real evocative slice-of-life moments that everyone can relate to in these current times. Whether it is making a payment at your neighbourhood Kirana store while practicing social distancing norms, recharging your phone in a few seconds to talk to your dear ones or having your bills paid ‘automatically’- technology has brought immense convenience to our lives. And we are happy that we have been able to play a role in adding value to the lives of millions of Indians using the Paytm app. We are also happy to see that our film has struck a chord with millions of Indians & has become quite popular on social media platforms. This film is a small tribute to the idea of an ‘unstoppable India’, and strengthens our commitment to come out of these crises stronger together."