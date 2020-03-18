Paytm invites contribution in the fight against COVID-19 spread in India

India's leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has launched the ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign to help prevent & manage the spread of novel coronavirus in communities with the greatest need. In its efforts, Paytm is supported by Lifebuoy, the hygiene brand from Unilever and YouWeCan, a foundation established by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Paytm is appealing to fellow Indians to contribute generously on the Paytm App and help in the distribution of Lifebuoy hygiene products among vulnerable sections of the society.
At the time of writing, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 132, as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that people should frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap & water. With this partnership, Paytm and Unilever want to educate everyone on the importance of developing a habit of personal hygiene while avoiding transmission of the virus from one person to another.
Contributions can be made on the Paytm App and Paytm.com website under the 'Donations' section. The amount raised will be used to procure & distribute soaps and hand wash to people who need it the most - including people who are part of our everyday life, such as our house helps, security guards, drivers and vegetable vendors among others. In the first phase, both the companies will distribute 10 lakh soaps and hand washes at no cost in the affected areas. Paytm has also partnered YouWeCan, a foundation established by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for this noble purpose.
Siddharth Pandey, vice president, Paytm said, "It is an important responsibility for each one of us to teach fellow Indians about the importance of personal hygiene as part of daily routine. We should fight COVID-19 by staying healthy and restricting the spread of the virus to others. We request everyone to contribute towards this cause so that people who are part of our daily lives get access to such important products."
