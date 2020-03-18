Paytm invites contribution in the fight against COVID-19 spread in India

Contributions can be made on the Paytm App and Paytm.com website under the 'Donations' section. The amount raised will be used to procure & distribute soaps and hand wash to people who need it the most - including people who are part of our everyday life, such as our house helps, security guards, drivers and vegetable vendors among others. In the first phase, both the companies will distribute 10 lakh soaps and hand washes at no cost in the affected areas. Paytm has also partnered YouWeCan, a foundation established by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for this noble purpose.