Paytm launches #NobodyGoesHungry campaign

India's leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has launched #NobodyGoesHungry campaign on social media to encourage fellow citizens to donate on the app and contribute to serve meals to daily wage earners in Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, & Hyderabad. As the campaign gains momentum, the company is targeting to distribute 2 million meals in the next few weeks.
Recently, Paytm partnered with KVN Foundation to serve meals to people who have lost their source of income due to the lockdown. The company is requesting everyone to support this initiative by logging on to their Paytm App and clicking on the ‘Feed My City’ tab to donate. The new social media campaign has been launched to amplify the message and connect more people to the cause.
Paytm's campaign has gained massive momentum over the last few days as more citizens are coming forward to help the ones in need. The hashtags #NobodyGoesHungry and #FeedMyCity have become quite popular, especially with the younger social media user base who are lending support to the campaign online as well as offline.
People are sharing their photographs, along with their personal messages using these hashtags. They are also tagging their family & friends and nominating them to donate as well.
Siddharth Pandey, vice president - Paytm said, “As a responsible citizen of this country, we need to ensure that the ones who cannot fend for themselves do not go hungry during this lockdown. This initiative, as well as the social media campaign, is aimed at ensuring more people come forward and help those in need. Our campaign has struck the right chord with people and the overall response has been encouraging.”
The 'Feed My City' initiative has also been supported by renowned personalities including Nandan Nilekani, Sunil Shetty, Saina Nehwal, Vishwanathan Anand, Mary Kom, Anil Kumble and KL Rahul.
(We got this information in a press release.)