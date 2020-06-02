Paytm Travel sees 60,000 flight & train bookings as citizens head back home in lockdown 4.0

Few of the sectors such as Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Varanasi, Bengaluru-Guwahati are witnessing unusually high demand as compared to typical busy routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Bangalore-Delhi. Paytm Travel is working closely with all airlines and also keeping abreast with all the guidelines of the aviation ministry as well as rules being laid out by the various state governments to ensure that passengers are able to return home safely. Some of the top destination states according to Paytm Travel are Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The states from where most people are flying out include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.