PEE SAFE and Khushi Advertising address the pet peeve of women

Pee Safe- India’s leading personal hygiene brand recently carried out an interesting activation with their ambient media partner, Khushi Advertising, at Vadodara and Madurai airports on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
Pee Safe Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray is an innovative product that safeguards women against health issues brought on by unhygienic conditions in washrooms. Branded gift hampers containing Pee Safe Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray (75ml) and a message card with discount code, were distributed at the security hold areas at Vadodara and Madurai airports. A 6ft x 8ft setup was created at the Security Hold Area of both these airports, from where 1000 women flyers were given these gift hampers.
Vikas Bagaria - founder, Pee Safe said “This International Women’s Day, Pee Safe is celebrating all the wonder women who handle multiple things every day – from home to workplace with panache. It is therefore imperative to keep these women on the top of their health and well-being and Pee Safe is trying to become the enabler in this respect. Through our products, we aim to empower each and every woman with superior and simple hygiene solutions that will ensure she functions to her best potential. When women are confident about their health, it will naturally percolate to all other aspects of their life. After all, a wonder woman is one who takes care of her personal and intimate hygiene first. On behalf of the entire team of Pee Safe we would like to wish all the lovely ladies out there a very Happy Women’s Day!”
“A product like Pee Safe is the best gift for women this International Women’s Day”, stated Vishnu Telang, CEO – Khushi Advertising. “Women squirm at the thought of using public restrooms and try to avoid them as much as possible. However, not emptying the bladder regularly, itself can pose many health risks. With Pee Safe, women will feel more comfortable in using public washrooms as it provides them a germ-free and instant-hygiene experience. We are extremely happy that Pee Safe and Khushi were in perfect sync with the idea that International Women’s Day warrants a special activation for women, and what better place than the airport to target the woman-on-the-go!”
