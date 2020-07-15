Pee Safe appoints actor and influencer Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for Raho Safe products

The actor, hugely popular among the population pan India, will bring youthful energy and exuberance to the brand’s campaigns.
Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand has signed on leading actor, influencer, and entrepreneur Jacqueline Fernandez, as the brand ambassador for their Raho Safe range of products. The popular actor will represent the extensive Raho Safe range that is not only high on quality but also affordable.
Jacqueline is an aspiration for every millennial and the modern-day woman and has over 42 million followers on Instagram alone. As the brand ambassador for the Raho Safe range, Pee Safe aims to leverage her popularity across various segments. The range includes an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant, surface protectants, face masks, face shield, and other hygiene products. All Raho Safe products have seen increased demand during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic given the focus on hygiene.
Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, said, “We are delighted to have Jacqueline on board as our brand ambassador for the Raho Safe range. She brings a lot of youthful energy and is a huge influence on the millennial generation. With her on board, we will be able to connect with every segment of the population, be it in the metros or the Tier 2 and 3 cities. The personal hygiene market is expected to reach $15 billion by 2023 in India, more so after the pandemic. We launched the Raho Safe range just before the Coronavirus outbreak with an aim to improve access to better hygiene and wellness products that are also affordable. With Jacqueline, we also aim to strengthen our messaging around the importance of feminine hygiene.”
Adding her comments, actor and Raho Safe’s Brand Ambassador, Jacqueline Fernandez, said, “At the outset, I wish to commend Raho Safe for their efforts towards ensuring hygiene and wellness for everyone. I resonate with the brand’s ideology of access to good hygiene and sanitation being a universal right and I am thrilled to come on board as their brand ambassador. All the products under the Raho Safe range, from the hand sanitizer to the face masks and surface disinfectants, are more important than ever in today's scenario. And the best part is that they are also affordable. I truly believe that staying hygienic is not an option or a habit, but a way of life. I hope that we can together change people’s mindset and help educate the masses on the importance of hygiene both during and after the pandemic.”
Pee Safe has been advocating the cause of personal hygiene since 2013. Over the years, the brand has created market leadership in various product segments and has developed goodwill and trust amongst its consumer base. Pee Safe had already been registering impressive year-on-year growth before the pandemic. There is now a further increase in demand and growth from the overall market perspective.