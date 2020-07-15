Pee Safe appoints actor and influencer Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for Raho Safe products

Adding her comments, actor and Raho Safe’s Brand Ambassador, Jacqueline Fernandez, said, “At the outset, I wish to commend Raho Safe for their efforts towards ensuring hygiene and wellness for everyone. I resonate with the brand’s ideology of access to good hygiene and sanitation being a universal right and I am thrilled to come on board as their brand ambassador. All the products under the Raho Safe range, from the hand sanitizer to the face masks and surface disinfectants, are more important than ever in today's scenario. And the best part is that they are also affordable. I truly believe that staying hygienic is not an option or a habit, but a way of life. I hope that we can together change people’s mindset and help educate the masses on the importance of hygiene both during and after the pandemic.”