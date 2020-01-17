Pee Safe bags award for ‘The Best SMB Brand of the Year’ at Amazon SMBhav 2020

Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand, was recently awarded with the title of ‘The Best SMB Brand of the Year ‘at Amazon #SMBhav 2020 held on 15th January 2020. The award was received by the founder Vikas Bagaria, in the presence of Jeff Bezos and over 3000 other small and medium businesses (SMBs) in New Delhi. Pee Safe received the award for its contribution towards addressing women’s hygiene and sanitation issues through products such as its flagship Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray.
In the last 30 months, Pee Safe has disrupted the women’s hygiene products’ segment by introducing environment friendly products. The brand started with the Toilet Seat Sanitizer category that became a bestseller followed by other products addressing feminine and personal hygiene. Today, Pee Safe is a preferred choice amongst its customer base.
Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, said, “I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this award. However, it is also a great responsibility to be a leader among the numerous others SMBs on Amazon and we hope to do better with each passing day. Although Pee Safe began as a result of my personal experience, over time, it became an opportunity to contribute at a societal level as well. From one product, we have diversified into many others which holistically address not just women’s sanitation but also men’s personal hygiene and pollution, etc. Going forward, we aim to make Pee Safe a household name through an impactful micro-influence and effective cause-leadership.”
Pee Safe’s Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray is a dermatologically tested product and kills microbes within 10 seconds, apart from being very travel friendly. Pee Safe was commercially launched in 2013, and by October 2015, the product had sold over 100, 000 units. Since then, there has been no looking back. Pee Safe now has a range of products including eco-friendly Sanitary Pads, Organic Cotton Tampons, Menstrual Cups, Panty Liners, Breast Pads, Natural Intimate Washes, Wipes and Sweat Pads for both men and women, and Pollution Safe Anti-Pollution Dust Masks.
Pee Safe recently raised INR 30 crore in Series A funding led by Alkemi Growth Capital, a health and wellness focused fund. Redcliffe’s Dheeraj Jain joined hands with Vikas in early 2017 as a co-founder, to scale up and build a larger product portfolio at Pee Safe. The brand has also launched its products in the subcontinent region and plans to expand their reach globally in the next five years. Pee Safe products are currently available in modern trade, general stores, airports and organized stores across 40+ cities. Digitally they can be found on www.peesafe.com and across leading e- commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.
(We got this information in a press release.)