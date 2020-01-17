Pee Safe bags award for ‘The Best SMB Brand of the Year’ at Amazon SMBhav 2020

Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, said, “I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this award. However, it is also a great responsibility to be a leader among the numerous others SMBs on Amazon and we hope to do better with each passing day. Although Pee Safe began as a result of my personal experience, over time, it became an opportunity to contribute at a societal level as well. From one product, we have diversified into many others which holistically address not just women’s sanitation but also men’s personal hygiene and pollution, etc. Going forward, we aim to make Pee Safe a household name through an impactful micro-influence and effective cause-leadership.”