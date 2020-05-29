Pee Safe launches #bleedyourway campaign

As part of the initiative, the brand will undertake various on-ground and digital activities including distribution of menstrual cups among underprivileged girls.
Pee Safe, India’s leading personal hygiene and wellness brand, has launched #bleedyourway, an integrated campaign, marking Menstrual Hygiene Day. The bold campaign has offline and online elements and engages known faces including Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, among others. Pee Safe aims to break the taboo around menstruation and encourage women to #bleedyourway by choosing products they want to use.
Pee Safe’s campaign addresses some prominent themes including sex during periods, vaginal health, use of sustainable period care products, PMS, among others. The brand will also be distributing menstrual cups to underprivileged girls through an NGO. Since 2017, Pee Safe has been working towards breaking the stigma surrounding something as natural as menstruation.
As per statistics, there are over 336 million menstruating girls and women in India, which totals to approximately 121 million used disposable sanitary pads. This number is a huge concern given the fact that it takes at least 500 to 800 years for a single sanitary pad to decompose. However, there is already a change happening on the urban front. To further boost this adoption rate, innovators like Pee Safe are targeting the woke millennial women through their interesting social media campaigns.
Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, said, “India has always been known for its sustainable and resourceful practices and menstruation is not alien to this phenomenon. While cloth was used as an alternative, somewhere down the line, we switched to disposable but not-so-sustainable products. Now, while there is awareness, the need of the hour is integrated campaigns such as the one we have undertaken to help Indian women switch to better alternatives that are good for both the environment and their health. Girls and women must understand how disposable plastic pads can affect vaginal health and alter our immediate environment, an impact that can last beyond our lifetime. This is also the time to break taboos surrounding menstruation which is a completely natural phenomenon.”
The completely consumer-centric interactive, informative, and personalized campaign will have various sessions, quirky discussions with the influencers, Q and A with experts, as well as fun competitions. The campaign was put in motion after research by Pee Safe revealed lack of awareness around the kind of options there are for menstruation apart from sanitary pads. The sessions are divided by different products and topics. Pee Safe aims to encourage its consumers to make an informed choice and choose the way they would want to bleed -- #bleedyourway.
Pee Safe regularly undertakes campaigns and partnerships that showcase its support to the cause of empowering women. The most recent one is its association with the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad encouraging women to take charge of their well-being. The brand has also been associated with the movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha earlier. Pee Safe regularly undertakes social media discussions and what is called Pee Room Conversations to enable women to speak out about taboo topics including menstruation and intimate health.
In the last 30 months, Pee Safe has disrupted the women’s hygiene products’ segment by introducing products such as reusable and biodegradable sanitary pads, menstrual cups, intimate washes, and a period cramp roll-on amongst others. The brand started with the Toilet Seat Sanitizer category that became a bestseller followed by other products addressing feminine and personal hygiene. Today, Pee Safe is a preferred choice amongst its customer base. Pee Safe recently raised INR 30 crore in Series A funding led by Alkemi Growth Capital, a health and wellness-focused fund.
