Pee Safe launches FURR range of body hair grooming essentials for women and men

The new range allows for painless and hassle-free hair removal.
Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand, recently launched a new product line called FURR empowering women to embrace their choices when it comes to their body hair. The FURR range includes a hair removal cream, and a bikini line and body shaving razor and also plans to expand into a wide range of products for all humans. The latter two have been launched the hair removal cream will be out in end March. Pee Safe aims to place a quality choice in women’s hands about removing body hair when and if they want.
The global hair removal products market is projected to reach $4.94 billion by 2027. In the Asia-Pacific region, the growth in demand can be attributed to an increase in the population of youth. Apart from meeting this rising demand, Pee Safe wants to ensure that the choice for body hair removal among its women consumers is proactive. For those who make this choice, the brand has come up with its FURR range.
Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, said, “Body hair is natural and not something to be ashamed of. With FURR, we wish to enable women to make their choice when it comes to body hair and give them products that are convenient, hassle-free and good for their skin. We have always ensured that all our products are designed with our TG in mind. We not only wish to meet the market demand but also empower them with choices around their personal hygiene and wellness. We have always believed in taking an unconventional approach and creating awareness around our products.”