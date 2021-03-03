Pee Safe launches FURR range of body hair grooming essentials for women and men

Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, said, “Body hair is natural and not something to be ashamed of. With FURR, we wish to enable women to make their choice when it comes to body hair and give them products that are convenient, hassle-free and good for their skin. We have always ensured that all our products are designed with our TG in mind. We not only wish to meet the market demand but also empower them with choices around their personal hygiene and wellness. We have always believed in taking an unconventional approach and creating awareness around our products.”