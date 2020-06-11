Pee Safe launches new range of personal and intimate hygiene products amidst increased demand

Pee Safe’s Reusable Sanitary Pads are hassle-free, durable and nature friendly as they help in reduction of disposable menstrual waste that adds to the landfills. They can last up to one whole year if they are used correctly and proper care is taken. All you have to do is soak them in cold water and wash them like any other cloth. Then dry them out in sunlight. These pads are crafted with breathable fabric, which ensures a comfortable period. They are soft enough to prevent any kind of itching or rashes, which usually happens due to the use of plastic based pads.