Pencil assigns Search Optimisation and Media Planning mandate to Admatazz

Pencil is the world’s first free publishing platform that helps writers create, publish, and distribute books globally in eBook and paperback format in 400+ platforms worldwide. Pencil aims to remove all the barriers of publishing with the goal of making book publishing easy, fun, and accessible. Pencil raised a $1.8 million round of funding earlier this year.
Pencil has assigned its Search Optimisation and Media Planning mandate to Admatazz.The agency will be responsible for search and performance marketing campaigns across all digital channels.
Admatazz, a Mumbai-based independent agency has been working with the Auto, BFSI, Education, eCommerce, and Publishing industry, creating content-driven performance marketing solutions for their clients.
Speaking on the announcement, Preeti Chib, Co-Founder and Head of Product & Growth says - “We empower aspiring authors to create and publish their books with ease and confidence. We understand the complexities in publishing, so we built a platform for creative writers that is easy, intuitive, and wholesome. Pencil enables writers to accomplish their journey and become a published author by selling their paperback and digital books to a global audience with a click of a button. We were looking for an agency to take our vision and help it reach the right kind of audience and felt that Admatazz is in sync with our goals and has the expertise to do so.”
Founder of Admatazz Yash Chandiramani says, “As an avid reader myself, I am extremely excited for writers to start using the Pencil Publishing platform. It would get a lot more work published and eventually a lot more stuff for us readers to devour. Our experience in the publishing industry has helped us understand the writers’ mindset better and we are thrilled to put our strategy into action. It’s great to work with a team that is bustling with innovation.”
