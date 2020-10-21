Pencil assigns Search Optimisation and Media Planning mandate to Admatazz

Speaking on the announcement, Preeti Chib, Co-Founder and Head of Product & Growth says - “We empower aspiring authors to create​ and publish their books with ease and confidence. We understand the complexities in publishing, so we built a platform for creative writers that is easy, intuitive, and wholesome​.​ ​Pencil enables writers to accomplish their journey and become a published author​ by ​​selling their paperback and digital books to a global audience with a click of a button. We were looking for an agency to take our vision and help it reach the right kind of audience and felt that Admatazz is in sync with our goals and has the expertise to do so.”